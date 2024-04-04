The Risk of Playing it Safe in the Era of Digital Disruption

In the current era of digital disruption , the pace of change has dramatically accelerated, leaving traditional risk management wisdom lacking. Across a variety of industries, technology-enabled disruptors have changed the rules. Many brands that moved cautiously have dramatically increased their risk of irrelevance or set themselves on a path to extinction. The author thus argues that playing it safe is in fact the riskiest choice.

He illustrates this with the example of traditional brick-and-mortar retail companies that chose a “timid transformation” — as well as those that effectively pivoted and avoided that fate. Moving faster doesn’t mean being reckless or endless moonshots, but cultivating a culture of experimentation and finding ways to “shrink the change” so that companies can better deliver value to customers.­Traditionally, good corporate risk management has meant lots of study, careful analysis, and the flawless execution of well-honed implementation plans

