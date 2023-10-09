The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Opening Released

The Rising of the Shield Hero is now back and running for its highly anticipated third season as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and The Rising of the Shield Hero has debuted its new opening theme sequence for Season 3! The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season opened up Naofumi's party to a whole new multiverse of problems as it came to an end,...

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 kicks off a new arc in which Naofumi is setting out to free more of the people who used to belong to Raphtalia's town, and now he's entering an underground battle arena in order to make enough money to help buy back the ones who have been sold.

How to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3Running for 12 episodes this Fall, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is now airing its new episodes. headtopics.com

Crunchyroll teases the events of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 as such,"Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world.

What do you think of the new opening for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on... headtopics.com

