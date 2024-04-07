The Rise of Wordle: From Pandemic Entertainment to Global Phenomenon

With its relative ubiquity across the globe and its role in spawning a whole new genre of brainteaser guessing games, it is hard to believe that Wordle only came about a little over two years ago.Invented by Josh Wardle , a New York-based software engineer, the online game was created as a way to entertain his partner during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple shared a love of crossword puzzles , so he developed Wordle as a way for them to spend quality time together.

Wordle was first released to the public in October 2021, and rapidly exploded from 90 users on November 1 that year to 300,000 on January 2, 2022, according to figures by Statista. The New York Times then purchased the game in January 2022 for an undisclosed low seven-figure fe

