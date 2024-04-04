The Rise of the Creator Economy and Whop's Role in Enhancing the Creator Journey

Content creators have emerged as the new wave of entrepreneurs transforming their passions into profitable endeavors through the internet. This ecosystem of businesses started by content creators is collectively referred to as the creator economy . According to McKinsey, the creator economy has become a new business segment nearly representing the third-largest workforce, behind traditional employment and independent work.
Yet, turning your passion into a career can be riddled with challenges, such as processing payments, learning the nuances of marketing, and handling customer support. With nearly 28.7 million people describing themselves as self-employed, full-time content creators in the U.S., Whop was founded to streamline and enhance the creator journey in 2021. With Whop, it’s simpler than ever to transform your passion into a flourishing business. Head of CX at Whop has been pivotal in transforming the creator experience at the company and the broader creator economy as well
