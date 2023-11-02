The Rise of Sustainable Fashion: Revolutionizing the Industry with Next-Gen Materials

According to the recent findings of the Material Innovation Initiative (MII), industry giants such as Gucci and Salvatore Ferragamo are actively embracing these sustainable alternatives. The report underscores a shift away from traditional animal-based materials like leather, silk, wool, and fur, towards innovative solutions that not only demonstrate a commitment to environmental preservation but also prioritize ethical production practices.

The vegan footwear segment led the market and accounted for 41.3% share of the global revenue in 2019. Vegan footwear made without the use of animal by-products or materials, including leather, suede, wool, and fur, offers an elegant and sober look to the wearer, which has multiplied the popularity of these shoes among women of all ages.

Vegan Clothing made from natural materials is projected to witness the fastest growth as it has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10% from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12.8% from 2023 to 2033.

“The fashion industry can be incredibly wasteful and damaging to the environment, but it doesn’t have to be. We can all make a difference by choosing to support companies that are committed to sustainable practices.”The data illustrates a significant surge in consumer demand for alternatives that go beyond just leather, silk, wool, and fur, to encompass vegan alternatives that eschew harmful plastics and chemicals.

In line with the industry’s shift towards sustainability, many brands have embraced synthetic materials and plastics as substitutes for animal-based products, touting them as “” However, this approach, though meeting one ethical demand, poses a substantial threat to the environment. Consequently, the pressure has mounted for fashion brands to innovate and find viable, sustainable alternatives, leading to the rise of these next-generation materials.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLAMOUR_FASHION: 25 Best Mid-Rise Jeans 2023, According to Fashion ExpertsThese are the best mid-rise jeans that flatter every body type, from petite to curvy, according to stylists and fashion editors.

Source: glamour_fashion | Read more ⮕

LUXURYDAILY: What can luxury learn from ‘Demetra,’ Gucci’s latest sustainable launch?The arrival of the Italian fashion label's first vegan bag offers a case study in the delicate balancing act of promoting alternative product lines without negatively impacting the health of hero collections.

Source: LuxuryDaily | Read more ⮕

PHYSORG_COM: Velvet worm slime could inspire sustainable synthetic materials, study findsIn the tropical, temperate forests it calls home, the velvet worm uses a projectile 'slime' to capture its prey. When it's ejected from the worm, the slime transforms into a gel before solidifying into stiff fibers upon exposure to air. This forms an inescapable trap for struggling prey.

Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕

PHYSORG_COM: Sustainable and green development of magnesium production technology: A life-cycle perspectiveMagnesium, the lightest metallic structural material, has been referred to as the most promising material for green engineering in the 21st century.

Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕

WWD: Lola Tung Stars in Coach’s Sustainable Holiday CampaignThe brand is spotlighting its Coachtopia circular brand and targeting a Gen Z customer.

Source: wwd | Read more ⮕

CLEANTECHNICA: A Sustainable Alternative to Air ConditioningPassive radiative cooling to sub-ambient temperatures inside naturally ventilated buildings by A sustainable alternative to air conditioning

Source: cleantechnica | Read more ⮕