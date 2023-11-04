The Rise of Sobriety Scene in New York

This article was produced by National Geographic Traveller (UK). Behind every great American dive bar, there’s a rock-steady formula. It goes something like this: walk through the door and a bartender stands poised to lend an ear, sliding drinks across the gnarly bar with easy intimacy. Overhead, a grunge playlist crackles through the speakers. And towards the back of the room, scratched tables and worn velvet seats provide shadowy nooks for getting up to no good.

appears to tick all of these boxes, but there’s something decidedly off-beat about this buzzy East Village hangout. Perhaps it’s the cosmic tarot card reading happening in the window, or the greeting as I step in. “Have you been here before?” the long-haired mixologist enquires, handing me a menu. “We’re a 100% alcohol-free establishment,” he adds, in a tone that suggests the throw down of a challenge. Hekate is part of a growing sobriety scene in New York. No longer the exclusive realm of committed tea-totallers, a surge of interest from the sober-curious and drinkers keen to dip their toes into the hangover-free waters of moderation has pushed abstention into the mainstream here, and a multiverse of sober socialising exists to serve the

United States Headlines Read more: NATGEO »

this is the best

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COVERS: FanDuel Sets New Weekly Sports Betting Handle Record in New York, But Revenue FallsFanDuel set a new weekly sports betting handle record in New York for the week ending Oct. 29, but revenue fell across the board for major outlets.

Source: Covers | Read more »

REUTERS: Smashed records bring new focus to marathon ahead of New YorkAs athletes gear up for Sunday's New York City Marathon, falling world records have brought new attention to the distance event after a blockbuster year.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

REUTERS: Key New York tunnel project wins $3.8 billion in new US support -senatorsIn total, the federal government will fund more than $11 billion of the $17.2 billion Hudson Tunnel Project costs that will repair an existing tunnel and build a new one for passenger railroad Amtrak and state commuter lines between New Jersey and Manhattan, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

DCEXAMINER: Trump hit with new gag order in New York civil fraud trial over court clerk disputeKaelan Deese is a Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Examiner covering the latest happenings at the nation's highest court and the legal issues surrounding Second Amendment rights, abortion, and religious liberties. He previously wrote breaking news as a fellow for the Hill during the 2020 election cycle.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: October jobs report: Stocks rise, bond yields fall as payrolls rise 150,000Live coverage of the key jobs report for October after a two-day rally in the stock market.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: October jobs report: Stocks rise, bond yields fall as payrolls rise 150,000Live coverage of the key jobs report for October after a two-day rally in the stock market.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »