The Rise of Shelf-Stable Gnocchi: From Mediocre to Everyday Hero

In August of 1992, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article with the headline “Ready-Made Gnocchi Fall Flat on Flavor.” A staff writer had assembled a panel of local chefs and food writers to try four brands of shelf-stable and frozen gnocchi. The shelf-stable option was deemed “stale and somewhat sour” and “too firm.

” Thirty years later the tides have turned on shelf-stable gnocchi, and among food writers and home cooks, the ingredient has gone from being regarded as a mediocre convenience item to an everyday hero. Cookbook author Ruby Tandoh keeps a pack or two in her pantry at all times to toss with chile crisp, capers, and Parmesan. Author Nik Sharma recently swapped in toasted shelf-stable gnocchi for the paneer in a shimmering, emerald green saag. Internet recipes for “gnocch-bokki” (a take on Korean tteokbokki that swaps in gnocchi for the rice cakes) abound

