The Rise of 'Quit-Tok': Workers Quitting Jobs on TikTok

The trend of quiet quitting once was very big. Now, there’s been a shift, as unhappy workers are cutting ties with their employers in vocal, public and attention-getting ways. The trend is called " Quit-Tok ." Today's "loud quitting on social media " practice — blending quitting a job plus doing so on the TikTok platform or sharing it there with others — has been growing in popularity among younger members of the workforce.

TIKTOK GEN Z CREATORS REVEAL HOW MUCH THEY'RE EARNING, HOW TO BUDGET IN HOT ‘PAYDAY ROUTINE’ TREND And though these workers may find the experience satisfying or amusing in the moment, the long-term consequences aren’t all fun and games, according to job experts — as well as some TikTokers themselves who have taken part in the trend and now regret doing s

Many young workers today are quitting their jobs loudly and publicly on TikTok as hiring experts caution against the controversial career move.

