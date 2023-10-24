The Rise of K-Pop Idols as Fashion Week Ambassadors

Fancy clothes and A-list attendees have always been essential to the exclusive allure of fashion week. In recent years, the glitz and glam have been kicked up a notch thanks to the newer, undeniable force that is the K-pop idol. What was once a bimonthly showcase held solely for buyers and editors has become a spectacle for loyal K-pop enthusiasts who swarm the doors of the industry’s biggest runways, waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite star, even for a split second.
In turn, luxury fashion labels are playing into the virality of Korean pop groups not just by inviting them to sit in the front rows but enlisting them as brand ambassadors. Not long ago, K-pop idols were a rare sight at international fashion shows. Nowadays, the hype around Korean musicians has evolved into a lucrative business strategy. They’re a highly sought-after commodity with new endorsements pouring in constantly and showing no signs of slowing down. But what about South Korea’s top stars holds such power and influence in the fashion industry? The concept of a brand ambassador isn’t new
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NylonMag | Read more »
Source: soompi | Read more »
Source: ComicBook | Read more »
Source: OakTribNews | Read more »
Source: WSJ | Read more »
Source: PageSix | Read more »