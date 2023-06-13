The Rise of #hoitytonk: Mixing Country and Rock 'n' Roll Fashion

They’re a little bit country. They’re a little bit rock 'n' roll. They’re a little bit Alexis (Rose, offame). This trend-conscious tribe might label themselves boho — Texas division, but we have an even better term to describe a sleight-of-hand style with a luxurious twang: #hoitytonk. Front row at The Texas Gentlemen show, you’ll find the ladies clad in artfully ripped jeans, floaty tops, $1,400 brushed beaver hats and colorful Miron Crosby boots.

For the guys? Swap the blouse for a pearl-button shirt, a vintage Hermès scarf, plus a lot more accessories. “It’s mixing designer with Wranglers; it’s a used beat-up boot and a bolo tie with a little '70s dress like Kacey Musgraves,” says Dolly Python owner Gretchen Bell, who has sold to Musgraves as well as country artist Nikki Lane and Lana Del Rey, who recently visited the shop. “It’s a Brittany Cobb thing: she created Flea Style," Bell says. "She’d put on a modified Chanel scarf with a Stetson ha





