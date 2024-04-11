The Rise of Delta-8: Teens Buying THC Products from Gas Stations

Walk into a gas station in the United States, and you may see more than just boxes of cigarettes lining the back wall. Colorful containers containing delta-8, a form of the substance THC , are sold in gas stations and shops across the country, and teens are buying them. A study, one of the leading nationally representative surveys of drug use trends among adolescents in the United States, looked at delta-8 use.

Because more than 1 in 10 senior students said they used the drug, the survey team plans to monitor delta-8 use every year going forward. “We don’t really want to see any kids being exposed to cannabis, because it potentially increases their risk for developmental harms … and some psychiatric reactions” such as suicidal thoughts, says Alyssa Harlow, a researcher on the survey and an epidemiologist at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. They talked with Harlow and addiction researcher Jessica Kruger of the University of Buffalo in New York to help explain the delta-8 craze and its effects on kids. Cannabis plants contain over 100 compounds known as cannabinoids. Delta-8 is one of them. The most well-known is delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or delta-9-THC. Delta-9 is the primary molecule responsible for getting people high when they consume marijuana. That’s because the human brain has cannabinoid receptors that help regulate appetite, mood, memory and other physiological roles

