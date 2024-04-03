The Rise of Country Music and Western Fashion Trends

We’ve said it before: 2024 is shaping up to be the Year of Yeehaw. Suddenly, people who’ve never watched CMT a day in their lives have found themselves searching “country concert outfit ideas” and adding cowboy boots to their shopping cart. As with most things, we can thank Beyoncé for this trend. Currently in her Cowboy Carter era, the singer's embrace of fringe and bolo ties has hit the mainstream—but she's not the only sign that country music is having something of a renaissance.

Lana Del Rey is venturing into the genre for her next album, Kacey Musgraves’ latest is climbing the charts, and newer artists like Lainey Wilson, Noah Kahan, and Shaboozey are gaining popularity with their fresh perspectives. Soon, these artists will all be on tour and you'll find yourself wondering how to channel western vibes without looking too much like an extra on the Yellowstone se

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



glamour_fashion / 🏆 119. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ken Burns on Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ and the Black history of countryThe “Country Music” documentarian talks race, the Nashville Sound and the sisterhood of country musicians.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

New Beyoncé album is a welcome-back-to-country gift to Black AmericansWith ‘Country Carter,’ the Grammy-winning artist returns country music to its Black roots.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Kenny Chesney is 'terrified' of 'failure' 30 years into his country music careerKenny Chesney is 'terrified' of being 'complacent' in his career. The country music crooner has been in the industry for 30 years and is gearing up to go on his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour in April.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions: Interview with Francesca Royster2023 Ralph J. Gleason award winner, Francesca Royster, discusses her book Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions. Following her presentation, she’ll sit down with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Vice President of Education, Jason Hanley to discuss the themes and topics of her book.

Source: ClevelandScene - 🏆 383. / 55 Read more »

Cirque du Soleil's new country music show Songblazers coming to San Antonio in AugustWorld-renowned acrobatic troupe Cirque du Soleil will bring its newest show Songblazers to San Antonio this August.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Cirque du Soleil to Pay Tribute to Country Music Trailblazers with New ShowCirque du Soleil's new show Songblazers will combine acrobatics and country music to pay tribute to legendary and modern trailblazers of the genre. The show will premiere in Nashville and make stops in Austin and San Antonio before coinciding with the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Tickets go on sale on March 25.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »