The Rise of Co-Living: A Modern Housing Solution

The urban housing landscape is transforming, fueled by the growing popularity of communal living, or 'co-living.' Affordable rents become even more relevant when considering the nationwide surge in rental costs. CoreLogic data from last month shows a 30 percent increase in single-family rents across the country since February 2020. The spike in rents is part of a broader trend where renters, especially in urban centers like Chicago, are allocating a substantial portion of their income towards housing, with the average American renter household spending about 40 percent of its income on housing costs, according to CoreLogic's data. Said to be a modern housing solution by those who invest in the growing sector, co-living blends private and shared spaces, with its value proposition being affordability, flexibility, and community.

The urban housing landscape is transforming, fueled by the growing popularity of communal living, or 'co-living.' Affordable rents become even more relevant when considering the nationwide surge in rental costs. CoreLogic data from last month shows a 30 percent increase in single-family rents across the country since February 2020.

The spike in rents is part of a broader trend where renters, especially in urban centers like Chicago, are allocating a substantial portion of their income towards housing, with the average American renter household spending about 40 percent of its income on housing costs, according to CoreLogic's data. Said to be a modern housing solution by those who invest in the growing sector, co-living blends private and shared spaces, with its value proposition being affordability, flexibility, and community

