The Rise of Co-Living: A Modern Housing Solution

The urban housing landscape is transforming, fueled by the growing popularity of communal living, or 'co-living.' Affordable rents become even more relevant when considering the nationwide surge in rental costs. CoreLogic data from last month shows a 30 percent increase in single-family rents across the country since February 2020.

The spike in rents is part of a broader trend where renters, especially in urban centers like Chicago, are allocating a substantial portion of their income towards housing, with the average American renter household spending about 40 percent of its income on housing costs, according to CoreLogic's data. Said to be a modern housing solution by those who invest in the growing sector, co-living blends private and shared spaces, with its value proposition being affordability, flexibility, and community

