The Rise of AI-Generated Images and the Challenges They Pose

AI-generated images are being used for various purposes, including nonconsensual pornography , election manipulation , and celebrity impersonations. The recent claim that artificial intelligence was used to manipulate a video of Princess Catherine's cancer disclosure sparked speculation, despite denials from BBC Studios and Kensington Palace. The problem is expected to worsen as the quality of fake images becomes indistinguishable from real ones.

In a notable case, a finance manager in Hong Kong fell victim to fraudsters who used AI to pose as their bosses on a video call, resulting in a loss of $25.6 million

AI-Generated Images Nonconsensual Pornography Election Manipulation Celebrity Impersonations Fake Images Fraud Video Call

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Images of satanic apparel at Target are AI-generatedThe repairs in Lake Travis have been completed after starting in mid-February.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Controversy Surrounds Horror Movie with AI-Generated ImagesA horror movie called 'Late Night With the Devil' has faced backlash after fans discovered it included AI-generated images. The film, directed by Cameron and Colin Cairnes, stars David Dastmalchian as a 70s talk show host and tells the story of a live TV broadcast on Halloween where a young girl claims to be demonically possessed. Despite initial critical acclaim, the movie received criticism for its use of AI in certain sequences, sparking a heated debate among creatives.

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Stable Diffusion 1.5 Cited In Case Involving AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse ImagesI'm always interested in tips re fraud, waste, abuse, shenanigans, & sketchiness ongoing in the tech world. Get in touch: cfarivarforbes.com or +1-341-758-0888 (Signal/WhatsApp)

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Microsoft's Copilot now blocks some prompts that generated violent and sexual imagesKris Holt joined Engadget as a contributing reporter on the news desk in 2018. He has been writing about technology, games, streaming and entertainment for over a decade after starting his career as a sub-editor on a local newspaper. Kris holds a Master of Arts degree in English from the University of Dundee.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

AI-generated food images look tastier than real onesResearchers have announced an intriguing discovery -- consumers generally prefer AI-generated images of food over real food images, especially when they are unaware of their true nature.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Facebook users say ‘amen’ to bizarre AI-generated images of JesusAngela Yang is a culture and trends reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »