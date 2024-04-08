The Reverse Coloring Book: A Unique Twist on a Cult-Favorite Activity

The Reverse Coloring Book is a cult-favorite activity book that offers a unique twist . Instead of adding color, you add lines to the illustrations. Reviewers love the mindlessness of this activity, which allows them to de-stress and get into a flow. The book also includes prompts to help you get started. It is perfect for people of all ages and can be a structured and soothing activity to do on a night off.

Additionally, it serves as a DIY memoir, with prompts that encourage you to reflect on different stages of your life

Reverse Coloring Book Activity Book Unique Twist Cult-Favorite De-Stress Prompts DIY Memoir Structured Activity Soothing Reflection

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Book excerpt: 'Burn Book: A Tech Love Story' by Kara SwisherThe journalist and podcaster pens a memoir about her journey as a reporter chronicling the Silicon Valley shenanigans of arrogant Internet billionaires and their reckless empires.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Belle of the book ball: Book Tok drives demand for immersive fantasy events among younger usersWhether you’re an inveterate fantasy lover who has attended a dozen conventions, a lifelong LARP-er, or a voracious reader who has found it difficult to leave your favorite characters confined within the pages of a paperback, these event planners promise you a night of wish fulfillment, community and escapism from everyday concerns.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Book Date with 8 | Join CBS 8's new book club!Every quarter, join us as we read a book with a local San Diego angle. Then, join us as we sit down with the author for an exclusive discussion.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Jezebel Book Club’s Next Book: ‘Anita de Monte Laughs Last’Since 2007, Jezebel has been the Internet's most treasured source for everything celebrities, sex, and politics...with teeth.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »

Far Cry Comic Book Spinoff Coming for Free Comic Book Day 2024TOKYOPOP is releasing a comic book spinoff of Far Cry for Free Comic Book Day 2024. The pilot edition comic book issue, titled 'Far Cry: Cull the Herd', will be available for free. Villains from popular Far Cry games are transported into prehistoric times by the priestess Batari.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

43 Products For Anyone Thriving In Their Hermit EraSpring may have sprung but but this ridiculously soothing 'reverse coloring book' will have you solidly vibing on the couch ✨.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »