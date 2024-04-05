The Return of '90s and Early Aughts Models on the Runway

It used to be that a model’s career span was almost infinitesimally short. After a few seasons, your favorite model would disappear, never to be seen again. This season saw the return of many of those familiar faces back on that most familiar place—the runway. And it made the heart sing. Not only are these models of a certain age more representative of the final luxury customer , but there’s so much more to these castings than that.
These women bring their life experiences, inside and out of fashion, to the runways, embodying the clothes in a different way. Although they might evoke our nostalgia for days and styles long gone, they also bring a new energy the future of fashion. Scroll through below to see 50 of our favorite models from the '90s and the early aughts—including Kristen, Agyness, Malgosia, Liya—that walked the fall 2024 runways, along with images of the early appearances that made us fall in love with them in the first plac
Models Runway Fashion '90S Early Aughts Nostalgia Luxury Customer
