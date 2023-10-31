The Resurgence of the Horse Girl Aesthetic

There was a period of time when being called a “ horse girl ” was considered derogatory. And then Gen Z discovered that Bella Hadid rode horses. Suddenly the horse pants from Stella McCartney’s Chloé 2001 collection worn by Carrie Bradshaw and more recently, Olivia Rodrigo, were on everyone’s wish list.

By the time Kendall Jenner starred in Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign, wearing all red in a sea of speeding white stallions, the appeal of the horse girl aesthetic felt like it had officially re-entered the zeitgeist. For a generation currently obsessed with whispering opulence, the resurgence of interest in the equestrian world style feels inevitable. It’s one of the only universes that appears immune to trends; people who either participate in or simply spectate the sport have been following one aesthetic for decades and sticking to it. For showjumper Peter Lutz, it’s a welcome phenomen





Read more: HARPERSBAZAARUS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WTHRCOM: Horse owner charged with animal cruelty after video shows him striking horse at Anderson trackA man is accused of striking a horse in her stall.

Source: WTHRcom | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Dark Horse Comics News - Bleeding Cool News Page 1News and analysis about Dark Horse Comics - Comics - Comics Publishers - Dark Horse Comics - Bleeding Cool News

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

NYPOST: The best 'vanilla girl aesthetic' holiday gifts for the TikTok loverSimply put, it’s the “sugar and spice and all things nice” gift guide to shop.

Source: nypost | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Truck crashes into buggy in western Ohio, injuring teen Amish girl, killing horseThe force of the crash threw the 18-year-old Amish girl from the buggy, authorities say.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: Bella Hadid and Her New Cowboy Beau Are Ushering in Horse Girl SeasonA cowboy boyfriend is the perfect accessory for someone who loves horse-girl culture but doesn’t actually want to get near a horse (i.e. me, although it should be noted that Hadid is an expert equestrian).

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

NYPOST: Forget hot girl summer, hairy girl winter has arrivedPut down your tweezers and razor and have a hairy girl summer.

Source: nypost | Read more »