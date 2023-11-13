The Resurgence of Flip Phones in the Modern Age

The flip phone, once considered a relic of the past, is making a surprising and fashionable comeback. Emerging from the shadows of obsolescence, flexible-screen flip phones are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, capturing the attention of both nostalgia seekers and those looking for a refreshing departure from the ubiquitous slab-style designs. And while these animals were very rare in the smartphone jungle, nowadays you can spot one in the wild almost daily.

What is the best flip phone, though? Samsung paved the way with its Galaxy Z Flip series, and Motorola capitalized on the nostalgia around the RAZR moniker, but there are other players from the Far East threatening to steal territory. In this article, we will focus on the flip phone in the modern age and meticulously list and classify all the species out ther

United States Headlines Read more: PHONEARENA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECUT: The Resurgence of Y2K Fashion in 2023This year, Y2K fashion trends have made a comeback, with younger fashion enthusiasts embracing the 2000s-era staples. While some older millennials are surprised by this resurgence, let's bid farewell to these trends with a tribute to their resilience. Here are the Y2K trends that have been given a second chance in 2023.

Source: TheCut | Read more »

SDUT: Macron urges France to rise up against 'unbearable resurgence of antisemitism' before Paris marchPresident Emmanuel Macron is calling on French people to rise up against anti-Jewish acts ahead of a march in Paris to protest against rising antisemitism

Source: sdut | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: The worst thing has happened to one of 2023’s best Android phones2023 has given us a lot of really exciting, great to use smartphones, and this has unfortunately had a negative effect on the OnePlus 11.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

WSFA12NEWS: Democrats Eye Rare Chance to Flip Republican Seat in AlabamaThe creation of a Democratic-leaning congressional district in Alabama has drawn a sprawling field of candidates as Democrats eye a rare chance to flip a Republican seat in the battle for control of the House of Representatives.

Source: wsfa12news | Read more »

CNNBRK: FBI Seizes New York City Mayor Eric Adams' Cell Phones in Fundraising InvestigationFBI agents have seized the cell phones of New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of a federal investigation into campaign fundraising. The investigation aims to determine whether foreign money was funneled into Adams' campaign.

Source: cnnbrk | Read more »

WIRED: Unlocking MagSafe-like magnetic cases for Android phonesCase makers have developed MagSafe-like magnetic cases for select Android phones, allowing users to enjoy the magnetic features of Apple's MagSafe technology.

Source: WIRED | Read more »