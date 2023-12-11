The Real Reason Your Internet Is Slow

A few months ago, I downgraded my internet, going from a 900Mbps plan to a 200Mbps one. Now, I find that websites can sometimes take a painfully long time to load, that HD YouTube videos have to stop and buffer when I jump around in them, and that video calls can be annoyingly choppy. In other words, pretty much nothing has changed. I had those exact same problems even when I had near-gigabit download service, and I’m probably not alone.

I’m sure many of you have also had the experience of cursing a slow-loading website and growing even more confused when a “speed test” says that your internet should be able to play dozens of 4K Netflix streams at once. So what gives? Like any issue, there are many factors at play. But a major one is latency, or the amount of time it takes for your device to send data to a server and get data back — it doesn’t matter how much bandwidth you have if your packets (the little bundles of data that travel over the network) are getting stuck somewher





verge » / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spock Admits the Real Reason He Refused to Become a Captain After Kirk's DeathIn Star Trek comics, Spock explains how Kirk's legacy defined his path in life, leading him to focus on "greater things" than the captain's chair.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

These 10 Minutes Of Better Call Saul Reveal The Real Reason For Chuck McGill's DownfallThe intro to Better Call Saul season 3, episode 5, "Chicanery," summarizes Chuck McGill's downfall and exemplifies Jimmy’s brother’s biggest flaws.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Super Smash Bros. Director Reveals Reason Behind Major Series ChangeMasahiro Sakurai reveals why Smash Bros. fighter reveals replaced the Subspace Emissary mode.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Letters: Jason Benetti was often the only reason to watch the SoxJason Benetti was frequently the only reason to watch a Sox game. Together with Steve Stone, his broadcasts outshone the woeful product on the field.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Gen Z and Millennials Put Off Having Children for the Same ReasonAccording to exclusive research for Newsweek, over 50 percent of young adults would be more likely to consider having children if the cost of living was lower.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

There is no good reason to remove 'To Kill a Mockingbird'However good their intentions, the attempt by four progressive teachers in Washington to remove 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from curriculum is wrong.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »