The Quest for Eel Testicles: Sigmund Freud's Unusual Pursuit

The young man, Sigmund Freud, hoped to be the first person to find the testicles of an eel in Trieste. This would solve the mystery of where eels come from, a question that had puzzled scientists for centuries.





NewYorker » / 🏆 22. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Freud’s Last Session Trailer: Anthony Hopkins’ Sigmund Freud Unravels Skeptical C.S. LewisFreud's Last Session trailer pits legendary psychologist Sigmund Freud (Anthony Hopkins) against a skeptical C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode).

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Freud's Last Session' Review: Anthony Hopkins Slips Into Sigmund's SkinIn 'Freud's Last Session,' Matthew Brown stiffly indulges an intellectual fantasy, imagining a meeting between C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud.

Source: Variety - 🏆 153. / 28,125 Read more »

Freud's Last Session: Anthony Hopkins, Matthew Goode as Freud, LewisBased on Mark St. Germain's play of the same name, directed by Matthew Brown, the film hits theaters on Dec. 22.

Source: THR - 🏆 360. / 23,4375 Read more »

Meta Quest 2 is $270 renewed if the $499 Quest 3 is too pricey for youMeta Qest 2 deals on Amazon drop your price to $269.99 renewed. That's much less than the Quest 3 or Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro!

Source: BGR - 🏆 186. / 28,125 Read more »

Here are the November picks for Meta Quest+: two games to enjoy on the Quest 3Stan, also known as Stako, is a smartphone enthusiast who loves exploring the limits of Android customization. His journey with mobile tech began with the Nokia 5110 and evolved with devices like the BlackBerry 9350 Curve and Samsung Galaxy A4.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 263. / 26,25 Read more »

Why Anthony Hopkins’s Whole Career Led Him to ‘Freud’s Last Session’Anthony Hopkins plays a Sigmund Freud in deep reflection over his extraordinary life and impending death—an experience that compelled the actor to look inward himself.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 41. / 55,44 Read more »