The 'Queen of Fibre' Promotes Healthy Diets with #FartWalks

Mairlyn Smith , the self-proclaimed ' queen of fibre ,' is dedicated to promoting the importance of incorporating healthy doses of fiber into diets. She recently gained online popularity for her love of #FartWalks, walks she takes with her husband after dinner to release gas built up from their fiber-rich meals.

Smith has been advocating for fiber-rich diets for 20 years and is thrilled that people are embracing the concept.

Mairlyn Smith Queen Of Fibre Healthy Diets Fiber #Fartwalks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith's Charity Shutting DownWill Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are shutting down their charitable foundation due, at least partly, to fallout from Will's infamous Oscars slap.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Dallas Cowboys re-signing offensive lineman Chuma EdogaEdoga started six games for the Cowboys while filling in for Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Will Smith Poses With Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Family in Sweet Easter SelfieThe 'Bad Boys' star shared a sweet photo featuring their relatives over the holiday weekend.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Queen Esther and Queen Rania: Two queens, two different responses to Jewish genocideAs much as we celebrate Queen Esther and her selfless bravery, there's another Middle Eastern queen who is fanning the flames of genocide against, and threatening the Jewish people today.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Report: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Charity Shutting Down as Donations Plummet Following Oscars SlapSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Witness testimony begins in trial of rancher accused of killing border crosserCraig Smith is KGUN 9's Southeast side reporter. Send your story ideas to Craig at craig.smithkgun9.com.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »