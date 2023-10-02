The Psychology of Tattoo Regret

We don't always think before we ink. But even if we do, this doesn't mean that we will always like the design we chose for our tattoo. According to a new large-scale, more than 25 percent of Americans regret their tattoos. You may think this is a high ratio, but when we take the extremely rapid change of our aesthetic preferences into consideration, it is in fact shockinglythat we change our mind about music, films, and visual arts as frequently as every two weeks.

Then why the shockingly low ratio of 25 percent of Americans who confess to regretting their tattoo? The answer has to do with. Imagine you just took the last carton of milk in the shop, while you saw an older woman making her way toward it. Our mind is very good at getting rid of the icky feeling that such mental conflicts induce. We can make ourselves believe, for example, that she was going for the sour cream, not the milk. Or we can just think of something else, or check our phone.

Something like cognitive dissonance explains why we are reluctant to regret our tattoos. Even if your aesthetic preferences have moved on, confessing to yourself that you will now forever have a tattoo that you don't actually like would lead to cognitive dissonance. So our way of getting rid of this negative feeling is to stick to the unshakeable belief that the tattoo is amazing.

This link between resistance to tattoo regret and cognitive dissonance is obviously important for understanding our attitude to inking. But it is also important for understanding various aspects of cognitive dissonance. The large-scale questionnaire about American's tattoo regret has a lot of findings that would be directly relevant for cognitive dissonance research: For example, the survey found that women are significantly more likely to regret their tattoos than men. This difference is not explained by differences in our emotional life or aesthetic preferences, but by the fact that men are much more likely to do whatever they can to get rid of their cognitive dissonance. Tattoo regret, then, could serve as a quick and convenient shortcut to studying one of the most elusive mental phenomena.is professor of philosophy at the University of Antwerp and Cambridge University and the holder of a multi-million Euro ERC Grant on integrating philosophy, psychology, and neuroscience.As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.