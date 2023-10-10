The Product Placement In Disney’s Haunted Mansion Went Way Too Far

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Disney is not a studio to shy away from product placement, but their approach to the idea in Haunted Mansion was very bad. Released in 2023, Haunted Mansion had all the makings of a successful Disney film. It boasted a big budget and an all-star cast, and it was based on a beloved ride from Disney's theme parks.

With the movie being released during the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Haunted Mansion cast was not able to promote it on their own platforms. This was part of what led to the amusement ride adaptation not performing as well as other Disney films at the box office. Haunted Mansion also didn't receive rave reviews, partly because of the way the film chose to include product placements.

There is nothing wrong with Disney wanting to include product placement in Haunted Mansion, but it started to become distracting and almost comical at a point, feeling like a scavenger hunt of how many brand names audiences could pick up on. The studio should have looked at another one of their movies. headtopics.com

Why Haunted Mansion Has So Much Product Placement With so much product placement in Haunted Mansion, it's only natural to wonder why this happened in the first place. While there is no clear answer, the most likely reason was due to them trying to recuperate some of the movie's costs. Haunted Mansion had a massive budget of more than $150 million.

Related: 10 Reasons Haunted Mansion Bombed At The Box Office - Breaking Down Disney's $150 Million Failure When it comes to their excessive advertising of in-house brands and products, that could have been done because they were expecting more children to see Haunted Mansion. Seeing things like a Black Panther action figure or Marvel Monopoly in the film could have made these viewers want these products. headtopics.com

