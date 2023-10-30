The Prince and the Pauper (1962): Where to Watch & Stream Online

is an adaptation of the classic 1882 novel of the same name, written by Mark Twain. It narrates the tale of two look-alike boys, Prince Edward and Tom Canty, a pauper who switch roles for some time, and wild adventures ensue for both.watch and stream The Prince and the Pauper (1962) on Disney Plus.

The movie stars Sean Scully as both Prince Edward and Tom Canty. Other cast members are Guy Williams, Jane Asher, Paul Rogers, Donald Houston, Laurence Naismith, and more.The film is exclusively available for streaming on Disney Plus, and viewers need to subscribe to the platform. Head over to the Disney Plus app or the website and sign up using your email address. Complete the payment after choosing a subscription plan and enjoy all the movies and series that the platform has to offer.

Please note that changes in the pricing for the subscription plans have come into effect from October 12, 2023.“In the London of 1537, two boys resembling each other exactly meet accidentally and exchange “roles” for a short while. After many adventures, the prince regains his rightful identity and graciously makes his “twin” a ward of the court. headtopics.com

