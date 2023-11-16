The Prequel Film to The Hunger Games

Directed by Francis Lawrence. Starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Fionnula Flanagan. In this prequel film, Coriolanus Snow, a member of a once-mighty District 1 family, is working hard to maintain the illusion of wealth and influence. He aims to win the Plinth Prize, which will secure his future and ambitions. He is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray, a teenager from District 12, in the upcoming death match.

