The powerful 2024 Toyota Sequoia: a hybrid 3-row SUV that can tow 9,000 pounds

Pros Cons What’s new? The Toyota Sequoia has all the hardware and software to be a big player in the full-size 3-row SUV class. Pricing starts at $60,875.

It’s kind of odd, then, that some aspects have gone backwards. Interior space is slightly less than before and the rear suspension is not so refined. However, for those in the market for such a machine, it’s hard to argue against a big 3-row SUV made by Toyota with a lot of standard safety features on board.2024 Toyota Sequoia pricing The 2024 Toyota Sequoia starts at $60,875.

Before buying a new Sequoia full-size SUV, check the Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price to know what you should be paying. In the past, the Sequoia’s resale values have been average; we reckon the latest model will carry on in this groove. headtopics.com

Power, ride and handling A twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter gasoline V6 and an electric motor propel the 2024 Sequoia with 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. That’s a lot of muscle for this class or otherwise.

A TRD Sport package for the base SR5 naturally brings a sportier suspension. TRD stands for Toyota Racing Development, and this division has other treatments available for the new Sequoia. headtopics.com

Fuel economy The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the Sequoia with rear-wheel drive can achieve 22 combined mpg (21 city, 24 highway). With 4-wheel drive, fuel economy dips to 20 combined mpg (19 city, 22 highway). This puts the Sequoia at a significant advantage against the Chevy Tahoe (17 combined mpg), Ford Expedition (19 combined mpg), and Nissan Armada (16 combined mpg).

The Capstone trim is the plushest Sequoia there’s ever been. It features American Walnut wood, perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery in an exclusive black-and-white color scheme, a large infotainment touchscreen, and acoustic glass for the front side windows. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Shoe Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV first drive | Car Reviews | Auto123Auto123 get in a first test of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, designed for those for whom having it all is still not enough.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki HaleyHurd was the last major candidate to join the already crowded Republican primary field when he announced his run in late June. He leaves the race after failing to gain traction as pragmatic moderate.

‘Overhyped' generative AI will get a ‘cold shower' in 2024, analysts predictAnalyst firm CCS Insight predicts generative AI will get a “cold shower” in 2024 as concerns over growing costs replace the “hype”…

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki HaleyWASHINGTON (AP) — Former Texas congressman Will Hurd suspended his Republican presidential bid Monday, abandoning a brief campaign built on criticizing Donald T

Malaysia likely to cut subsidies in 2024 budget for fiscal strengthMalaysia likely to cut subsidies in 2024 budget for fiscal strength