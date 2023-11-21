The Power of Tradition: The Story of Dew Drop Inn Hot Dog

It turns out that the humble Dew Drop Inn Hot Dog isn’t just a consensus hall of famer on the short list of truly iconic Mobile food items. It’s also an entrée that illustrates the powerful duality of tradition: You’d better not mess with it a little bit, but it might be okay to turn it completely on its head. Powell Hamlin has seen the difficulty of change, which borders on impossibility in this case.
He saw it way back when his father owned the place and a manager got a slick idea for improving the profit margin. “I was just a kid, I didn’t know any better,” says Hamlin. “But apparently I did. He said he was gonna save money by not putting a pickle on the. And so there you go. He made a change and it was pretty much the worst thing he ever could have done.” Cue legions of dissatisfied diners, until the pickle slices made a speedy return. “Just a simple thing as a pickle,” muses Hamlin, years later. “Mobile’s oldest restaurant” already had a lot of history when Hamlin’s dad took it over at the end of the 1960s, and you feel it when you walk i
