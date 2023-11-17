The Power of Practical Effects in Sci-Fi Films

In today's sci-fi films, fancy CGI and special effects usually steal the spotlight, but not always. Think Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars; two franchises that are all about digital dazzle. But there's a rare breed of sci-fi that doesn't heavily rely on flashy set pieces such as those. Before the advancement of film technologies, many successful films weren’t equipped with CGI capabilities, but still wowed with unique, creative techniques.

It's a choice that screams authenticity and adds a dose of creativity and realism to the mix. Despite CGI taking the lead in a majority of movie scenes, a select few distinguish themselves by creating spectacular visuals in a more practical way. Remarkably, these choices not only work, but also reaffirm that, even without CGI, a well-crafted story and practical effects can create a timeless cinematic experience that surpasses tech-heavy trend

United States Headlines Read more: SCREENRANT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: Stocks Rise Despite Caution from Citadel Founder and JPMorgan CEOStocks are pointing higher after Tuesday’s blockbuster session that pretty much declared the Fed’s rate-hike campaign over, sending bond prices soaring. Not everyone is at ease though, with both Citadel founder Ken Griffin and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cautioning that investors may be getting ahead of themselves. Indeed, they face a major blind spot, says the founder of hedge fund Praetorian Capital, Harris “Kuppy” Kupperman: “The government is about to go bankrupt. They should be looking at what happened in Zimbabwe and plan appropriately.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

WWD: Pitti Uomo Trade Show Set to Be Extensive Despite PandemicThe upcoming Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence is expected to be one of the most extensive since before the pandemic, with a growing number of exhibitors and special projects. Despite the slowdown in luxury sales, Pitti Immagine president Antonio De Matteis remains positive about the industry's prospects.

Source: wwd | Read more »

CBSCHİCAGO: Chicago Mayor's Budget Plan Approved Despite Concerns Over Migrant Assistance FundingMayor Brandon Johnson's first budget plan sailed to easy approval on Wednesday, despite concerns from some alderpersons that it earmarks only $150 million to fund assistance for migrants in 2024. The City Council voted 41-8 to approve the mayor's $16.6 billion spending plan for 2024. The no votes came from Alds. Anthony Beale (9th), Marty Quinn (13th), Raymond Lopez (15th), David Moore (17th), Silvana Tabares (23rd), Scott Waguespack (32nd), Brendan Reilly (42nd), and Jim Gardiner (45th), most of whom are among the council's more conservative members. The council also voted 40-9 to approve various taxes and fees that will fund the budget, with Ald. Felix Cardona (31st) joining the eight who voted against the spending plan in opposing how to pay for it.After his budget passed, Johnson announced that state and county leaders on Thursday plan to unveil plans to provide 'new investments to meet the needs of this humanitarian crisis.''I am grateful that the county and the state have heard our advocacy â their commitment to fund this mission

Source: cbschicago | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Columbia and Stanford Universities Receive Billions in Taxpayer Dollars Despite Antisemitic EventsAn analysis reveals that Columbia and Stanford universities, which have faced antisemitic events during Israel's war with Hamas, received significant amounts of federal funding. Critics question the allocation of taxpayer money to institutions accused of inadequate response to antisemitism.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

İAMWELLANDGOOD: The Importance of Power in RunningPower is a crucial factor in running as it allows runners to generate more force and cover more distance in less time. Building power improves acceleration, momentum, and initial speeds.

Source: iamwellandgood | Read more »

LATİMES: California slashes financial incentives for rooftop solar powerThe California Public Utilities Commission has voted to slash financial incentives for rooftop solar power, making solar panels less economically enticing for various sectors. This decision follows a similar cut in incentives for single-family homes, which has resulted in a decline in sales. Despite the significant value and contribution of rooftop solar power in California, critics argue that the costs are outweighing the benefits.

Source: latimes | Read more »