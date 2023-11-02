The power of place: strategic footprints and the productivity of luxury fashion storefronts

Hermès' footprint reflects a careful selection of locations. While there are Hermès stores in all luxury capitals, they are less common outside of them. But within these cities, Hermès' presence is sparser. Hermès maintains an average of five stores in these cities whereas Louis Vuitton maintains seven and Gucci almost eight.

Major luxury brands have made travel retail a centerpiece of their strategies. For example, Gucci announced its two-pillar brand elevation strategy last year, and travel was one of those pillars.Hermès holds a lower share of stores located in malls or department stores: 44 percent compared to almost 70 percent at Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

In Asia, where the luxury shopping experience has traditionally been based on high-end malls that offer convenience, shoppers also want something different now: an immersive experience and dialog. Consumers’ desire to go places and be seen, amplified by social media, makes standalone shops win versus the anonymous utility of the malls.According to information on over 80 Hermès stores, its shops are typically larger than those of its closest competitors.

At Gucci, the calculated average store is 440 square meters, equaling 4700 square feet. Larger spaces allow visitors to comprehend the whole"16 Metiers" portfolio, establishing a 360-lifestyle brand image that extends beyond fashion.There are on average 23 sales FTEs, or full-time equivalent employees, at Hermès stores, compared to 15 at Prada, for example.

