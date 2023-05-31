The Power of Negative Thinking

In the beginning, in the mid-’90s, while playing softball and working to save the world, I was a believer. Every day, I wrote down three things I was grateful for: 1) I live in New York City. 2) I have 24-hour access to pizza. 3) I’m in love. At 24, I thought love meant forever. Then my girlfriend slept with another woman. She said she didn’t know what that meant for us. But I knew. I was a mess.

Of course, I pulled out my gratitude journal and listed my remaining good fortune: “New York,” “pizza.” Still, I cried all night. I know this is sacrilegious, but I’m here to tell you: If you’re miserable, stop listing what you’re grateful for. It’s causing you pain. Instead, focus on the negative.I learned this 30 years ago, while I was going through that breakup. One night, I hung out with a friend who had another friend who asked me how I was doing, and instead of saying some platitude, or, “Fine, how are you?” I said, “I’m wrecke





Slate » / 🏆 716. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alan Turing and the Power of Negative ThinkingMathematical proofs based on a technique called diagonalization can be relentlessly contrarian, but they help reveal the limits of algorithms.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

The thinking behind the Yankees’ sometimes frustrating, forward-thinking bullpen planThe Yankees are proceeding carefully with one of the most heavily used bullpens in MLB.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux has big plans, and right now that requires focusing on the small stuffEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kayvon Thibodeaux is always thinking big, and sometimes that requires thinking small.

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 247. / 63 Read more »

Dr. Phil Discusses the Power of Positive ThinkingCan manifestation bring you what you want -- better health, a trimmer waistline, a new relationship -- through the power of positive thinking? WebMD Chief Medical Officer drjohnwhye speaks with DrPhil.

Source: WebMD - 🏆 709. / 51 Read more »

The Power of Hope: A Way of ThinkingExperts say hope is a powerful and essential human mindset that can be taught and nurtured. It is not wishful thinking or blind optimism, but the belief in a better future and the capacity to pursue it.

Source: TIMEHealth - 🏆 121. / 63 Read more »

Negative Pressure Unveiled: The Dual Power of Light & Sound WavesScientists have developed an innovative method to study the metastable state of liquids with negative pressure by encapsulating them in optical fibers. This technique provides a simpler way to measure pressure using light and sound waves, paving the way for new discoveries in thermodynamics and chem

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »