HEAD TOPICS

The Power of Negative Thinking

  • 📰 Slate
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 48 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 40%
  • Publisher: 51%

The author shares their experience of going through a breakup and how focusing on the negative helped them cope with the pain instead of listing what they were grateful for.

Gratitude, Negative Thinking, Breakup, Coping, Pain

In the beginning, in the mid-’90s, while playing softball and working to save the world, I was a believer. Every day, I wrote down three things I was grateful for: 1) I live in New York City. 2) I have 24-hour access to pizza. 3) I’m in love. At 24, I thought love meant forever. Then my girlfriend slept with another woman. She said she didn’t know what that meant for us. But I knew. I was a mess.

Of course, I pulled out my gratitude journal and listed my remaining good fortune: “New York,” “pizza.” Still, I cried all night. I know this is sacrilegious, but I’m here to tell you: If you’re miserable, stop listing what you’re grateful for. It’s causing you pain. Instead, focus on the negative.I learned this 30 years ago, while I was going through that breakup. One night, I hung out with a friend who had another friend who asked me how I was doing, and instead of saying some platitude, or, “Fine, how are you?” I said, “I’m wrecke

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alan Turing and the Power of Negative ThinkingMathematical proofs based on a technique called diagonalization can be relentlessly contrarian, but they help reveal the limits of algorithms.
Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

The thinking behind the Yankees’ sometimes frustrating, forward-thinking bullpen planThe Yankees are proceeding carefully with one of the most heavily used bullpens in MLB.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux has big plans, and right now that requires focusing on the small stuffEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kayvon Thibodeaux is always thinking big, and sometimes that requires thinking small.
Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 247. / 63 Read more »

Dr. Phil Discusses the Power of Positive ThinkingCan manifestation bring you what you want -- better health, a trimmer waistline, a new relationship -- through the power of positive thinking? WebMD Chief Medical Officer drjohnwhye speaks with DrPhil.
Source: WebMD - 🏆 709. / 51 Read more »

The Power of Hope: A Way of ThinkingExperts say hope is a powerful and essential human mindset that can be taught and nurtured. It is not wishful thinking or blind optimism, but the belief in a better future and the capacity to pursue it.
Source: TIMEHealth - 🏆 121. / 63 Read more »

Negative Pressure Unveiled: The Dual Power of Light & Sound WavesScientists have developed an innovative method to study the metastable state of liquids with negative pressure by encapsulating them in optical fibers. This technique provides a simpler way to measure pressure using light and sound waves, paving the way for new discoveries in thermodynamics and chem
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »