The Power of Movement: Connecting People Through Dance

There is something about connecting with people through movement — it's what keeps us participating in rituals from clubbing to TikToking. That instinctive nature to move combined with the vast array of cultural opportunities can be seen and felt across North Texas. Walk into an off-beat bar and chances are the energy level will dial up as soon as people start hitting the dance floor. The jazz band plays a little harder when they see dancers start to swing.

An entire room might be casually seated until that magic song plays and everyone gets up, kicking their feet in time, all facing the same direction with a few newcomers trying to catch on. Sometimes, such a surge in collective action causes a eye roll or groan from those who won't dance in public. But for those who want to move, we salute you. In the ever eloquent words of the great George Strait, “The dance floor holds the folks trying to forget who they are; that’s what happens in every little honky tonk bar.” Maybe it's true, for just a moment, people get to cut loose or let go and show everybody what they go





dallas_observer » / 🏆 453. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Moms band together to bring dance group to Southland, start growing Cultural MovementNecalli Cultural Movement began in February 2022 when a group of moms met at a bar to talk about how to get their children to learn folkloric dance. Since then, the class of six children has grown to 45 children and adults who gather 'to instill and develop an appreciation and pride in the Mexican and Hispanic arts.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Andrew Penhallow, Australian Dance Music Trailblazer, Has DiedThe dance music visionary created twin platforms for dance and electronic music in the ’90s.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Positively JAX: Dance instructor shares rare health condition battle through dance routineA local dance teacher, Allion Reeder, is turned her lengthy health journey into art.Reeder was diagnosed with, Cavernous Angioma, a brain malformation 10 years ago, and it sadly keeps her from doing the thing she loves most, dancing.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Dallas Black Dance Theatre ‘The Big Dance' Fundraiser Helps Make Classes Accessible‘The Big Dance’ is a fundraiser for Dallas Black Dance Academy classes and outreach programs. Money raised helps reduce class tuition by 40%.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Gallim Dance showcases Bed-Stuy street-dance artist in anniversary series at The JoyceBrooklyn dancer Brian Henry says discovering the street-dance style krumping provided him an alternative to a life of street violence. 'It was better than everything else that I felt like my community, my family, everything around me had to offer me.'

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

TNX revisit iconic 1st gen dance moves in 'Kick It 4 Now' relay dance | allkpopTNX have just made their comeback with retro 1st gen-inspired title 'Kick It 4 Now'!Along with a series of promotions for the title, TNX has…

Source: allkpop - 🏆 573. / 51 Read more »