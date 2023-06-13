The Power of Movement: Connecting People Through Dance

There is something about connecting with people through movement — it's what keeps us participating in rituals from clubbing to TikToking. That instinctive nature to move combined with the vast array of cultural opportunities can be seen and felt across North Texas. Walk into an off-beat bar and chances are the energy level will dial up as soon as people start hitting the dance floor. The jazz band plays a little harder when they see dancers start to swing.
An entire room might be casually seated until that magic song plays and everyone gets up, kicking their feet in time, all facing the same direction with a few newcomers trying to catch on. Sometimes, such a surge in collective action causes a eye roll or groan from those who won't dance in public. But for those who want to move, we salute you. In the ever eloquent words of the great George Strait, “The dance floor holds the folks trying to forget who they are; that’s what happens in every little honky tonk bar.” Maybe it's true, for just a moment, people get to cut loose or let go and show everybody what they go
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
TNX revisit iconic 1st gen dance moves in 'Kick It 4 Now' relay dance | allkpopTNX have just made their comeback with retro 1st gen-inspired title 'Kick It 4 Now'!Along with a series of promotions for the title, TNX has…
Source: allkpop - 🏆 573. / 51 Read more »