The Power of Hyaluronic Acid for Hydrated Skin

Once the cold weather sets in my skin cries for intense moisture. And the quickest way to get hydrated skin is with a hyaluronic acid serum. Don’t let the word “acid” scare you off because it doesn’t burn or exfoliate like alpha hydroxy acid or beta hydroxy acid. In fact hylauronic acid is naturally produced by our bodies and can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water.

Therefore, hyaluronic acid serums are a must first-step for dry and mature complexions or anyone seeking to plump away fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid is a protein found naturally in the skin, the eyes, connective tissue and joints. It acts as a cushion and lubricant in the joints and other tissues. In beauty products hyaluronic acid is a powerful hydrator. It has an astonishing ability to attract and hold water in the skin and in the rest of the body where it is found. Even though hyaluronic acid is already present in our skin and body, it’s still important to include a hyaluronic acid serum in your skin care routine. As you can guess, our skin becomes increasingly dry and loses moisture as we age

