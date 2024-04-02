The Power of Generic Category Marketing

Some of our culture’s most influential advertising campaigns have come not from individual brands but from product categories. Since the 1950s, when tea and butter producers consolidated their resources to compete for coffee and margarine consumers, generic category marketing has raised the profiles of products including cotton (“The Fabric of Our Lives”), milk (“Got Milk?”), and New York (“I❤NY”).

Whether it’s eggs, tourism, or life insurance, any fragmented product category with no dominant player can represent the interests of all organizations through an association or governing body. Thus generic advertising can be used to educate consumers about a category, communicate its values, and counter any public myths or misconceptions. Using a generic marketing strategy, a membership-based association defines the messaging and approach to ensure category cohesion and oversee tactical day-to-day planning, content, and campaign

