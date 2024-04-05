The Power of Fire Signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius

Fire signs, including Aries , Leo , and Sagittarius , are known for their passion, creativity, and courage. They are natural-born leaders who bring the heat. Fire represents both creation and destruction, and is a powerful element in various rituals and creation myths .

Aries, as a cardinal sign, symbolizes fresh starts and trailblazing ideas.

Fire Signs Aries Leo Sagittarius Passion Creativity Courage Leadership Rituals Creation Myths

