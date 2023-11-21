The Power of Films as Generational Touchstones

In movie circles, the words 'generational touchstone' are often used to describe films that mirror their audiences' aspirations and anxieties. From the Little Rascals to 'The Grapes of Wrath' and 'The Best Years of Our Lives,' films have reflected the realities of different generations. In the 1950s, 'East of Eden,' 'Rebel Without a Cause,' and 'Peyton Place' captured the dissatisfaction with conformism.

The 1960s saw the expressive flower of this restiveness with 'The Graduate' and 'Easy Rider.





washingtonpost » / 🏆 15. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Universal Power of Fear in Horror FilmsIn Whiplash, J.K. Simmons' Terence Fletcher is an abusive and demanding teacher who will accept nothing but perfection from his terrified students.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The Power of Practical Effects in Sci-Fi FilmsDespite the dominance of CGI in sci-fi films, some movies still rely on practical effects to create spectacular visuals and a timeless cinematic experience.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

The Power of Power NapsShort daytime naps can sharpen the mind, help solve problems, and improve productivity and mood. Scientists are discovering the real effects of power napping.

Source: sciam - 🏆 300. / 63 Read more »

Motorola Moto G54 5G (Power Edition) review: I Feel the Power!Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Thousands in SoCal may lose power in potential Public Safety Power ShutoffEdison plans to shut off power for thousands of home to reduce risk of fire.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Big 12 running backs are putting the power in Power 5 footballFrom Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II to Texas' Jonathon Brooks, powerful running backs are changing the perception of the Big 12.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »