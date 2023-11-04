The Power of Emotional Intelligence in Persuasion

People with high emotional intelligence, or EQ, are generally better at convincing others to see things their way, says Matt Abrahams, a Stanford University lecturer in organizational behavior. When someone is deciding whether or not to make a change, they are probably evaluating two factors: the promoting forces and the restraining forces. Promoting forces are all the reasons why you should do something. Restraining forces are what perceived barriers you face.
'I could give you all the reasons for why you should do something, but that might not be enough because of the restraining forces,' Abrahams says. 'Someone with high EQ might focus on restraining forces.' Running a marathon? There are 3 keys to making it to the finish line, says Nike running coach: 'Rely on trust in yourself'. Let's say you notice a friend struggling with anxiety and want to convince them to try meditating. Instead of telling them all the benefits of meditation, you could offer to do it with them the first few times. 'Folks high in EQ try to connect things you already do to what they are looking for you to do,' Abrahams says. This comes more naturally to them because they are good at asking questions and remembering details about other peoples' lives. Let's say you're putting together a presentation and need someone to design visuals for you
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCDFW | Read more »
NEWSMAX: Serbia's Pro-Russia Intelligence Chief Sanctioned by the US Has Resigned Citing Western PressureSerbia's intelligence chief, who has fostered closer ties with Russia and is under sanctions by the United States, resigned Friday after less than a year in the post, saying he wanted to avoid possible further embargos against the Balkan nation.In July, the U.S. imposed...
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »
Source: KPIXtv | Read more »
Source: ForbesTech | Read more »
Source: nbcchicago | Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow | Read more »