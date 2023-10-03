The Post spent the past year examining U.S. life expectancy. Here’s what we found.

Not so long ago, the United States was on a trajectory to reach an average life expectancy of 80. Then, progress toward that milestone stalled before lurching into reverse. That was happening even before theIt is a distinctly American story told in lives hobbled by chronic illness, in lives lost too soon.

The portrait that emerged shows a nation beset with chronic illness and saddled with a fractured health-care system that, compared with its peers, costs more, delivers less and fails at the fundamental mission of helping people maintain their health:it is chronic illness that looms as the paramount threat to Americans in their prime

The Washington Post spent the past year examining the nation’s crisis of premature death, analyzing county-level death records from the past five decades. The analysis concentrated on people in the prime of life — 35 to 64 years — because the scale of loss is so profound: These ages have the greatest number of excess deaths compared with peer nations.To tell the story, The Post spoke with scores of clinicians, patients and researchers, and reported from 10 states, Europe and South America. Customized data analyses were performed by a health-care analytics company and by a federal health agency. Health statistics from peer nations were used to inform conclusions about the comparative state of Americans’ well-being.

. The Post analysis reveals that those diseases kill far more people age 35 to 64 than drugs and guns. In fact, chronic diseases erase more than twice as many years of life among people younger than 65 as all the overdoses, homicides, suicides and car accidents combined, The Post found. And it is those health woes that create the chasm in life expectancy between the United States and its peers.

the divide in life expectancy between the nation’s poorest and wealthiest communities is dramatically wider than it was in the 1980s

, The Post analysis shows. But that finding masks another sobering reality: People in wealthy communities in the United States live shorter livesReturn to menu

Forty years ago, the United States was in the middle of the pack among nations with advanced economies when it comes to life expectancy.

Now, the nation is lagging — and falling further behind.

Experts in peer nations are confounded by the paradox of sagging life spans in a country that spends more than any other on health care.emergence of a condition rarely seen before in children

, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Now, that malady is believed to be as prevalent in children and adolescents as asthma. It comes against the backdrop of years of increases in obesity and diabetes in the young. Sweeping changes in the food we eat — the proliferation of ultra-processed food that has supplanted fresh vegetables and fruits — are cited by experts as one potential culprit.Decisions made years ago by elected officials are complicit in the nation’s life expectancy crisis.

Cigarette taxes, seat belt laws, public health spending: Policies on those and other issues help determine rates of chronic illnesses such as lung cancer. A Post examination of three counties strung along the shore of Lake Erie shows in stark relief how state policies in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania can shorten or lengthen lives.