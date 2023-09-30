The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended

The police chief who led a highly criticized raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended, the mayor confirmed. Cody’s suspension is a reversal for the mayor, who previously said he would wait for results from a state police investigation before taking action. Vice-Mayor Ruth Herbel, whose home was also raided Aug.

11, praised Cody’s suspension as “the best thing that can happen to Marion right now” as the central Kansas town of about 1,900 people struggles to move forward from being under the national spotlight.

“We can’t duck our heads until it goes away, because it’s not going to go away until we do something about it,” Herbel said. Cody has said little publicly since the raids other than posting a defense of them on the Police Department’s Facebook page. In

he filed to get the search warrants, he argued that he had probable cause to believe the newspaper and Herbel had violated state laws against identity theft or computer crimes.The raids came after a local restaurant owner accused the newspaper of illegally accessing information about her.

