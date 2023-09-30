The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended

even though the reporter needed personal information about the restaurant owner that a tipster provided to look up her driving record.

A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution, Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kan. The police chief who led a highly criticized raid of the small Kansas newspaper is suspended, the mayor confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday, Sept. 30. Marion Mayor Dave Mayfield in a text said he suspended Chief Gideon Cody on Thursday, Sept. 28.simply provided a convenient excuse for the search after his reporters had been digging for background information on Cody, who was appointed this summer.

Legal experts believe the raid on the newspaper violated a federal privacy law or a state law shielding journalists from having to identify sources or turn over unpublished material to law enforcement.Video of the raid on the home of publisher Eric Meyer shows how distraught his 98-year-old mother became as officers searched through their belongings.

Legal experts believe the raid on the newspaper violated a federal privacy law or a state law shielding journalists from having to identify sources or turn over unpublished material to law enforcement.Video of the raid on the home of publisher Eric Meyer shows how distraught his 98-year-old mother became as officers searched through their belongings. Meyer said he believes that stress contributed to the death of his mother, Joan Meyer, a day later.

Another reporter last month filed a federal lawsuit against the police chief over the raid.

