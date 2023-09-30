The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended

offered by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Cody’s suspension is a reversal for the mayor, who previously said he would wait for results from a state police investigation before taking action. Vice-Mayor Ruth Herbel, whose home was also raided Aug. 11, praised Cody’s suspension as “the best thing that can happen to Marion right now” as the central Kansas town of about 1,900 people struggles to move forward under the national spotlight.

“We can’t duck our heads until it goes away, because it’s not going to go away until we do something about it,” Herbel said. Cody has said little publicly since the raids other than posting a defense of them on the police department’s Facebook page. Inhe filed to get the search warrants, he argued that he had probable cause to believe the newspaper and Herbel, whose home was also raided, had violated state laws against identity theft or computer crimes.

The raids came after a local restaurant owner accused the newspaper of illegally accessing information about her.

Read more:

sdut »

Marion, Kansas, police chief suspended following series of 'illegal' raidsVice Mayor Ruth Herbel had called for Police Chief Gideon Cody's suspension following raids that included her home and the newsroom of a local paper.

No. 3 Texas vs No. 24 Kansas: Watch live for free, channel, time (9/30/23)Either Texas or Kansas will move on with an undefeated college football season. See how you can watch for free if you don't have cable.

Kansas Jayhawks Schedule, Live Scores & ResultsStay Up-To-Date With The Latest Kansas Jayhawks Schedule, Live Scores, And Results For The 2023-2024 NCAAF Season!

Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Longhorns Line MovementCollege Football line and odds movement for Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Longhorns on Sep 30, 2023.

Kansas vs Texas Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on September 30, 2023Kansas vs Texas in NCAAF History: Check Past Results And Stats For Insights On The Game - September 30, 2023!

Texas vs. Kansas Game Predictions: Another Upset in Austin?The Texas Longhorns are 17-4 against Kansas all-time, but three of the last four matchups have been decided by a touchdown or less.

offered by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Cody’s suspension is a reversal for the mayor, who previously said he would wait for results from a state police investigation before taking action.

Vice-Mayor Ruth Herbel, whose home was also raided Aug. 11, praised Cody’s suspension as “the best thing that can happen to Marion right now” as the central Kansas town of about 1,900 people struggles to move forward under the national spotlight.

“We can’t duck our heads until it goes away, because it’s not going to go away until we do something about it,” Herbel said.

Cody has said little publicly since the raids other than posting a defense of them on the police department’s Facebook page. Inhe filed to get the search warrants, he argued that he had probable cause to believe the newspaper and Herbel, whose home was also raided, had violated state laws against identity theft or computer crimes.

The raids came after a local restaurant owner accused the newspaper of illegally accessing information about her. A spokesman for the agency that maintains those records has said the newspaper’s online search that a reporter did was likely legal even though the reporter needed personal information about the restaurant owner that a tipster provided to look up her driving record.

The newspaper’s publisher Eric Meyer has said the identity theft allegations simply provided a convenient excuse for the search after his reporters had been digging for background information on Cody, who was appointed this summer.