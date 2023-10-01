The Pokémon Anime's Tagline Was Always a Lie, & That's a Good Thing

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT To this day, the Pokémon anime is intrinsically tied to the phrase "Gotta Catch 'em All" throughout much of the world, but the reality of the series is that Ash...

"Gotta Catch 'em All!" was a phrase developed for marketing purposes by the English-language teams marketing the original Game Boy games, Pokémon Red and Blue. It was subsequently applied to all Pokémon media, and was prominently featured in the anime's original English opening theme. In early episodes of the anime, Ash even expresses this mindset, and it's definitely in full effect when he catches his Caterpie. However, the Japanese marketing slogan is simply "Get Pokémon!", without any indication about trying to catch all of them. As it turns out, the idea of catching them all was never really a big part of the anime to begin with.

Why Catching Them All Is The Wrong Way For the Pokémon Anime While the "Gotta Catch 'em All!" motto was very appropriate to the games, which had a goal of completing the Pokédex, that approach simply didn't work so well for the anime.

Why Catching Them All Is The Wrong Way For the Pokémon Anime While the "Gotta Catch 'em All!" motto was very appropriate to the games, which had a goal of completing the Pokédex, that approach simply didn't work so well for the anime. Pokémon in the games are characters in the sense that they can be controlled and manipulated by the player, but generally Pokémon didn't have much personality, beyond what their sprites evoked. In the anime, however, a Pokémon wouldn't just be a tool for battle; the series almost immediately placed a heavy emphasis on friendship with Pokémon and building bonds, something that is a common theme for shonen (young boy) anime.

Being friends with a Pokémon, however, means treating it as a character in a narrative sense, complete with flaws and an arc to grow. Ash's Pikachu obviously makes a fantastic example: Ash and Pikachu do not get along at first, but Ash is truly dedicated to his ideals, and is willing to risk his life to protect Pikachu, prompting Pikachu to do the same. By the end of their first episode, Pikachu has already had a small character arc and grown. Ash's Charmander/Charizard makes another convincing case, with his newfound power prompting arrogance and an unwillingness to obey Ash, only to ultimately remember all that Ash has done for it and realize that Ash deserves respect.

Pokémon is All About Respecting Nature One of the best things about Pokémon, almost from the beginning, is that Pokémon are treated as a part of nature, and they too deserve respect, wild or not. As the story progresses and Ash encounters more wild Pokémon, he begins to appreciate the way that they live in nature, and that he doesn't necessarily need to catch them in order to get to know them. Many of Ash's altercations with Team Rocket have nothing to do with Pikachu, with him instead stepping in to defend a population of wild Pokémon from being taken from their homes. While there's legally nothing wrong with Team Rocket catching wild Pokémon, their disruption of the ecosystem is their real crime.

Ash eventually gets to the point where he finds wild Pokémon who need help on his journey, and he takes time out of his life in order to help them, with no expectation that he'll be catching them afterward. Occasionally, these Pokémon request that Ash catch them, and they be brought along on his adventures--and after a certain point, that's almost the only way that Ash obtains new Pokémon. Ash starts by befriending a Pokémon before even considering whether he'll catch it, and there are a great many Pokémon, from Larvitar all the way to Beartic in his final episodes, whom he grows close to but never catches.

This theme reached its peak in Alola, with Ash being drafted into the Ultra Guardians, tasked with protecting the Alola region by capturing Ultra Beasts before they can cause trouble. Sent on this mission, though, Ash soon realizes that the Ultra Beasts are just scared and confused Pokémon, too, and he catches them with the sole intent of releasing them back into their homes where they belong. The Ultra Beasts are powerful Pokémon that would certainly aid him in his champion ambitions, yet Ash never considers using them in battle (aside from Poipole, which requested such).

Ash's Final Episode Perfectly Captures the Theme of the Series In the final proper episode of Ash's run, "The Rainbow and the Pokémon Master," Gary asks Ash whether becoming champion has brought him closer to being a Pokémon Master, a goal that was always a bit nebulous. This question stuns Ash for a moment, and he spends the rest of the episode thinking on it. Ash ultimately tells Pikachu that to him, being a Pokémon Master means befriending any and every Pokémon he encounters. Looking back at his final batch of episodes, that definitely aligns with his behavior, such as with Beartic and even Latias. For Ash, at this stage, catching them hardly even matters anymore; it's enough to simply know them.

By treating Pokémon like characters, the series could focus on a few Pokémon (usually Ash's team, and that of his friends), and make full use of them, whereas taking a "Catch 'em All" approach would reduce Pokémon to boxes on a checklist. This also allowed it to draw a firm line between what Ash is doing, and what Team Rocket are up to; Ash almost always catches a Pokémon with its consent in later seasons, while Team Rocket operates selfishly, without concern for the impact of their actions. This is also why Ash never catches Legendary Pokémon--they're intelligent, they have jobs to do, and catching them may have negative impacts on the world.

By avoiding the idea of "Gotta Catch 'em All," the anime was able to establish strong themes of friendship with Pokémon and respect for nature, both of which are very important lessons for the children watching to learn. After all, Pokémon may not be real, but wild animals are, and they deserve respect just as much. The Pokémon anime's story is better off for having taken this strategy, and that's what allowed it to create such iconic and beloved characters out of monsters that were, prior to the anime, little more than a series of pixels on a Game Boy screen.