The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow find themselves. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are the reasons why

Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt (90) and Alex Highsmith (56) celebrate after the Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

. They’ve survived thanks in large part to two players who are well aware of the franchise’s great pass-rush duos of the past —Week in and week out, opponents put together game plans trying to find a way to keep Watt and Highsmith in check. And week in and (nearly) week out, they find a way to create the kind of chaos that can change the momentum of games and the arcs of seasons.

"We're not paid to do anything other than go out there and make as many plays as possible and try to deliver the ball to the offense," Watt said in his trademark monotone that belies the frenzied blur his No. 90 becomes at the snap.

The Browns were trying to nurse a fourth-quarter lead on Sept. 18 when they faced second-and-9 at the Cleveland 20. Highsmith and Watt suspected a play-action pass was coming. A little hand signal to each other led them to line up a little wider than usual hoping for a better angle of attack.

Asked if it feels as if he and Watt seem to share the same brain, Highsmith just smiled and said: "Sometimes." Herbig points out Watt and Highsmith are rarely at their lockers, instead preferring the sanctity of the film room, though the conversation doesn't stop when they head home. The outside linebackers have a text thread that can light up each other's phones at seemingly all hours.

Their commitment to their bodies — Watt doesn’t really overindulge during the offseason, wary of how that extra slice of pizza might affect him in the fall — and their almost maniacal approach to their work sets an example that basically forces everyone below them on the depth chart to catch up.

