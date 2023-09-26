The Picard Legacy Collection: 54-Disc Star Trek Set Gets New Release Date

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced the release of The Picard Legacy Collection, featuring all of Jean-Luc Picard's shows and movies. What are the Star Trek shows and movies included in The Picard Legacy Collection? The Picard Legacy Collection will feature all seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994) and Star Trek: Picard (2020-2023), along with The Next Generation...

series starred Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, and Ed Speleers. It also featured John de Lancie, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, and Brent Spiner as they reprise their roles from the original Star Trek: The Next Generation series.

The limited edition set will also include an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, along with a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard's badges and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.