The Phenomenon of Schadenfreude: Finding Joy in Others' Misfortunes

Schadenfreude is a German word, with "schaden" meaning damage and "freude" meaning joy. However, it is a universal human phenomenon and not exclusive to individualist cultures. While this is a Western construct, Asians such as the Chinese have similar terms, xìng zāi lè huò, which means enjoyment in seeing and hearing the troubles of others. It is simply the experience of gloating.

People may feel Some people love the misfortunes of the successful—for example when Alex Rodriguez was suspended for doping, or Martha Stewart went to jail for insider trading. In short, we want to think that bad people should suffer. Research on schadenfreude is based on, developed by Leon Festinger in the 1950s, whereby people compare themselves with others. Schadenfreude is also called epicaricacy, when we derive pleasure from the misfortune of another. An envious person feels pain over another person’s successes. The person wants what the other has. A jealous person feels threatened and possessive

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart cancels Trump schadenfreude party before it startsNo one reacts to news clips with more enthusiasm, anger, or sarcasm than Jon Stewart, and he had a lot to scream about on an all-new Daily Show

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

The schadenfreude edition: From ‘Broke Don’ to Bloomberg’s list of the world’s richest menWill the Democrats ever succeed in bringing Trump down? Two events this week suggest they'll continue to fail.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

The Best Star Trek Series: A Pop Culture PhenomenonWhich Star Trek series is the best one of all? Star Trek is one of pop culture's most enduring franchises, with multiple generations of fans. From the original series to the modern era, the franchise has produced numerous TV shows and movies.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Revolutionary phenomenon in liquid crystalsScientists have unveiled a new principle of motion in the microworld, where objects can move in a directed manner simply by changing their sizes periodically within a substance known as liquid crystal.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

North America Sees 'Emerging Phenomenon' of Raging Night WildfiresThe findings challenge conventional firefighting and the 'active day, quiet night' fire cycle.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Guerlain Celebrates Rare Phenomenon with Fresh ScentFrench beauty brand Guerlain is celebrating a rare phenomenon potentially emerging in the desert with a fresh scent. The brand is known for its luxurious fragrances and this time, they have created a special perfume to commemorate the event.

Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »