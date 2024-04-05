The Phantom Menace: A Star Wars Story

The year was 1999. Sixteen years had passed since Return of the Jedi hit theaters. Now George Lucas was back with Star Wars : Episode I – The Phantom Menace , the first in a planned trilogy exploring the events leading up to 1977’s Star Wars . The hype was real. People flocked to shitty movies like Meet Joe Black to watch the teaser trailer. Posters depicting Anakin Skywalker flanked by Darth Vader’s shadow appeared around movie theaters.

Radio and TV shows shared their opinions on every snippet of the film; people lined up in droves to get their hands on marketing material and toys. How high would he fly? James Cameron was shaking in his boots, wondering whether Star Wars would sink Titanic at the box office. The force was with Lucas, and we could not wait until May 16. Except when that day arrived, The Phantom Menace was released, and then … vanished. Oh, sure, it enjoyed an astonishing run at the box office, pulling in $92

Star Wars The Phantom Menace George Lucas Box Office Hype

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace Theaters to Feature Sneak Peek of The AcolyteFans who go to see Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace in theaters are in for a little bonus, as a sneak peek at The Acolyte will be shown. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era. Lucasfilm is also working on other Star Wars projects.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

The Phantom Menace Screenings to Include Star Wars: The Acolyte Sneak PeekFans who go to see Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace in theaters are in for a bonus, as a sneak peek at The Acolyte will be included.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Exclusive Acolyte Footage To Release Alongside Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's 25th Anniversary CelebrationsThe Acolyte explores the Jedi's golden age.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

No, Star Wars: The Acolyte Hasn't Just Retconned The Phantom MenaceLiz Declan is a writer and editor with seven years of industry experience. She has a BA in English with a minor in Spanish, an MA in English, and an MFA in Nonfiction. She is also a massive Star Wars fan, and her crowning achievement is meeting Hayden Christensen.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'The Phantom Menace's Jake Lloyd Is "Doing Much Better" & Still Loves 'Star Wars'Chris is a Senior News Writer for Collider. He can be found in an IMAX screen, with his eyes watering and his ears bleeding for his own pleasure. He joined the news team in 2022 and accidentally fell upwards into a senior position despite his best efforts.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Funko Pops Are On Sale NowCelebrate Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace with a huge wave of Funko Pops.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »