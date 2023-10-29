The Perfect Gifts for Every Type of Mom

If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for the mom in your life, don't settle for the same-old socks or coffee mug. Show her that you really care by giving her a gift that fits her unique personality. Whether she's a fitness guru, an adventurer, or a bibliophile, she deserves a present that will make her feel seen. Check out our top picks for the crafty mom, the mom who has it all, and more.

United States Headlines Read more: SHEKNOWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC7NY: The 19 best Christmas gifts of 2023 for everyone on your listThe best Christmas gifts of 2023 include portable speakers, personalized gifts and weighted plush toys.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: The 19 best Christmas gifts of 2023 for everyone on your listThe best Christmas gifts of 2023 include portable speakers, personalized gifts and weighted plush toys.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »

ABC7: The 19 best Christmas gifts of 2023 for everyone on your listThe best Christmas gifts of 2023 include portable speakers, personalized gifts and weighted plush toys.

Source: ABC7 | Read more »

ABC13HOUSTON: The 19 best Christmas gifts of 2023 for everyone on your listThe best Christmas gifts of 2023 include portable speakers, personalized gifts and weighted plush toys.

Source: abc13houston | Read more »

6ABC: The 19 best Christmas gifts of 2023 for everyone on your listThe best Christmas gifts of 2023 include portable speakers, personalized gifts and weighted plush toys.

Source: 6abc | Read more »

ABC7CHİCAGO: The 19 best Christmas gifts of 2023 for everyone on your listThe best Christmas gifts of 2023 include portable speakers, personalized gifts and weighted plush toys.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »