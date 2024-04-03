The People's Joker: A Parody Film Exploring Queer Coming-of-Age Journey

The People's Joker is a parody film that combines genres and explores a queer coming-of-age journey through the lens of Batman media. Filmmaker Vera Drew uses low budget to her advantage, creating a wildly inventive and amusing story.

The People's Joker: A Parody Film by Vera DrewVera Drew, the co-writer, director, and star of the Joker parody The People's Joker, faces pressure from a media conglomerate to not screen the film at the Toronto International Film Festival. After a legal battle, the film is finally free to be shown.

'The People's Joker' Review — Vera Drew's Smart Parody Gets the Last Laugh

The People's Joker: A Fresh Perspective on DC ComicsWriter-director Vera Drew and her collaborators bring a fresh perspective to DC Comics with their DIY parody film The People's Joker.

