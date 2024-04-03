The People's Joker: A Parody Film by Vera Drew

Wait 'til they get a load of her. Vera Drew, the co-writer, director, and star of the Joker parody The People's Joker, has ridden the Batwing to national prominence as only the creator of such an absurd work could.

Produced on a dare, or, as she tells it, a $12 Venmo request to re-edit Todd Phillips' Joker, Drew's film spiraled from there, becoming, at one point, a re-edit of the entire Batman cinematic canon before settling into its final form: a crowdfunded, mixed-media transgender coming-of-age comedy parodying Joker, Batman, and the comedy world at large. However, on the eve of its 2022 premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, an unnamed media conglomerate sent an angry letter to Drew, "pressuring" her not to screen the film, fitting for a movie set in a world where comedy is illegal. Following a months-long back-and-forth with her legal team, The People's Joker is finally free. The film is exactly what it says it is and so much more

