The People’s Bank of China Sets USD/CNY Central Rate for Trading Session

The People’s Bank of China set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1028 as compared to the previous day's of 7.0979 and 7.2475 Reuters estimates.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

AUD/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase during the Asian session on Tuesday. Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer amid sticky inflation continue to underpin the US Dollar. Furthermore, a weaker risk tone, led by the worsening Middle East crisis, acts as a headwind for the Australian Dollar.USD/JPY holds steady above the 154.

