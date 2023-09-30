The Patriot Way: Tom Brady Drama Series in Development

The scripted series is based on Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge's book 12: The Inside Story of Tom [...] "The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years," Tamasy and Johnson said.

"Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs."

"As journalists, we had a front-row seat for all the incredible drama that has unfolded both before and after the New England Patriots won their first super bowl [in 2001]," Sherman and Wedge added."It's a rich, character-driven story that probably will not be duplicated in our lifetime."

Tom Brady Retired From the NFL"For Good"Earlier this year, Brady announced that he had retired"for good", sharing on social media that he was ending his legendary career. Brady had announced in 2022 that he was retiring, though he ended up coming back and playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season. headtopics.com

